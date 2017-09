Sublette County Arrest Reports for September 4th – September 11th

The following individuals have been booked at the Sublette County Detention Center:

September 4th – September 11th

Don Birch, of Rock Springs, turned himself in on September 9th on a warrant for alleged stalking and breach of peace.

Joshua Pearcy, of Thornton CO, was arrested on September 10th for an alleged driving under suspension and speeding.

Dean Register, of Jackson, was arrested on September 10th on a warrant for failure to pay.

Anthony Warpness, of Rock Springs, was arrested on September 9th for an alleged DUI and open container.

Robert Baker, of homeless, was transferred and booked on September 8th on warrants for failure to pay.