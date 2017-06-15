Sublette County Receiving Reports Of Vehicle And Business Burglaries

SUBLETTE COUNTY – Sublette County Sheriff’s Office receiving calls of unlawful entry into multiple vehicles and a Local Business.

On June 14th 2017, the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office received reports of several vehicles being entered and items being stolen from those vehicles. The Sheriff’s Office also received a report of a burglary of the Snowasis Snow cone Stand.

At this time, we have identified two juveniles believed to be responsible for all of these events. Many of the items reported stolen have been recovered at this time. Based upon interviews with the juveniles, the Sheriff’s Office believes there may be several more vehicles involved that have not been reported yet.

The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office asks that you check all of your vehicles and report any possible entries or stolen items.