Sublette County SAR Assists Fremont County With Short Haul Rescue

SUBLETTE COUNTY — At approximately 4 pm Sunday, July 16, Sublette County Dispatch was notified of a request for assistance getting a 15 year old out of the mountains near Ross Lake, south of Dubois, WY who was injured in a horses wreck.

Due to a malfunction with a Classic medical helicopter that attempted to fly to the injured, no direct access in a timely fashion was available locally and the Dubois SAR I.C. requested our short haul team to extract the injured out of the wilderness.

Sublette County’s Tip Top SAR Short Haul team was dispatched and flew to the scene per Dubois’ shared coordinates. The injured was packaged in a Stable Flight helicopter litter by TTSAR members and safely delivered to an awaiting ambulance crew for further care and transport. TTSAR members were able to return home and the mission was complete by 9 pm.