Sublette County Sheriff Seeks Info on Big Piney Burglary

SUBLETTE COUNTY — Sublette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to come forward with any information about a recent burglary.

On the night of June 9th, 2018 or early morning hours of June 10th, 2018 the Midway Mall in Big Piney Wyoming was burglarized.

Some of the items that were taken include: B.B. guns, knives, fidget spinners, flashlights, machete’s to name a few.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary are asked to please contact The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office at 307-367-4378 and speak with Detective Lanning.