Man Rescued By Ropes & Helicopter From Boulder Creek in Sublette Co.

PINEDALE — At approximately 4:50 pm Sublette County Dispatch received a 911 call from a woman who informed dispatchers her husband had fallen into Boulder creek and was carried over the falls where she lost sight of him.

SCSO Deputies, EMS, a Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper and Tip Top Search and rescue members were dispatched immediately.

The woman then stated her husband had been located approximately 700 feet downstream from the falls and was stranded on a rock in the middle of the creek.

SCSO Deputies and TTSAR Swift water team members made their way to the scene about 3 miles above Boulder Lake Lodge via the county leased helicopter, hiking and horseback.

Due to the extreme safety hazard of putting anyone else in the fast moving water, a Short Haul rescue was performed.

A TTSAR member was inserted to the rock via a static rope under the helicopter. A life jacket and extraction suit were placed on the trapped man and both men were safely flown to the staging area at Boulder Lake Lodge. EMS was waiting at the staging area and took over the man’s medical care.

This was an extremely dangerous mission with the best possible outcome. This rescue was successful due to the quick response and interoperability of all emergency agencies who responded. The rescue was facilitated by the staff and trail teams of Boulder Lake Lodge to which we owe a huge thanks.

This is also time to remind everyone of the extreme water hazards that will continue to exist in Sublette County for some time. Please refrain from being at the water’s edge without proper protective equipment. There are many hidden entrapments and obstacles that can put you at risk near the water.

The man was transported to Sweetwater County Memorial Hospital to be checked out and was released with only minor injuries.

