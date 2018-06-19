Sublette Deputy Pedals Into Second Place in National Cycling Competition

PINEDALE — A deputy of the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office won second place in National United States Police and Fire Championships earlier this month.

Detention Deputy Gabriel Torres participated in the United States Police and Fire Championships in San Diego California earlier this month.

Deputy Torres had been training on his bike for about a year for the race.

The Championships include many sporting events including track and field, shooting sports, archery, weight lifting, and cycling.

Deputy Torres competed in a 10-mile mountain bike race along with 40 other competitors in different divisions at Lake Hodges California on June 7th earlier this month.

Deputy Torres won second place with a finishing time of 45:15.

Deputy Torres represented the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office and was the only cycling competitor from Wyoming.