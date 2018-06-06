Sublette Native Tara Bolgiano Announces Candidacy for Sublette County Clerk

SUBLETTE COUNTY — Tara Bolgiano announced her intent to run for County Clerk at the 2018 Sublette County Republican Convention March 10th.

“After careful consideration, I have decided to announce my candidacy for the office of Sublette County Clerk. The county clerk’s office touches the citizens of Sublette County during some of the most important milestones in their lives. I will make customer service, transparency of our elections and budgeting processes and modernization of the county offices my top priority.”

“Having built and run my own business over the past 15 years in Sublette County, I understand the time and commitment that is necessary to provide the public with the best quality of service. I have kept up with the latest technologies, I’ve built a statewide network of vendors and clients, I’ve managed employees and I’ve found clients are happier when they are kept in the loop. Serving on boards across Wyoming and through my own business I have prepared, adopted and overseen budgets. Above all, I know the importance of treating everyone I encounter with respect.” said Bolgiano in a press release.

Tara Bolgiano and her husband, Kris, live outside Pinedale with their two daughters, where they are active in their church and numerous other groups and organizations. Tara has served as the secretary for the Sublette County Republican Party, secretary for the Children’s Discovery Center board, on the Wyoming Rural Development Council, as reporter for the Wyoming FFA Association, and worked in the Wyoming Legislature. Tara would be honored to serve the citizens of Sublette County and ask for their vote in the Republican Primary on August 21, and again in the General Election on November 6.