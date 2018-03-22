Submissions Wanted For WWCC Boar’s Tusk Magazine

Do you have a story stashed away somewhere? Did you capture a great photo of a sunset recently?

Perhaps you’re a secret poet with a trove of buried sonnets or you’ve hoarded away a great memoir. Have you created a visual piece of art that yearns to be seen?

If you’re an artist who is craving a way to find your audience, we may be your ticket to fame.

Consider submitting your work for prizes and glory to WWCC’s new publication Boar’s Tusk for students and Sweetwater County residents.

Submissions are now OPEN.

SUBMISSIONS DUE by April 10, 2018, but beat the rush!

All submissions from WWCC students are eligible for literature, non-fiction, and art/photography awards. We will give prizes for stories, poetry, essay, and art/photography.

The winner in each category will receive $100, with second place receiving $50. Sweetwater County residents can also submit material, but aren’t eligible for prizes.

Send Submissions To:

Send hard copies of work and required documents to Box E451 Boar’s Tusk at Western Wyoming Community College/2500 College Drive/Box E451Rock Springs, WY 82901.

Or email electronic copies to boarstusk@westernwyoming.edu.

Submission Requirements:

If you’re interested, please note our requirements. (also available at https://www.westernwyoming.edu/academics/english/pdf/boars_tusk_submissions18.pdf)

Include a cover letter with: genre; submitter’s name, address, telephone number, and email address; title(s) of work submitted; a brief biographical sketch (50 words or less); and the rights statement in the second page of this document.

Friend us on Facebook!

Learn more about Boars Tusk literary magazine in this recent article.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.