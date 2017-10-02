Submit Your UW Honorary Degree Nomination

LARAMIE — UW alumni, current or former trustees and faculty all are eligible to submit written nominations for awards to be presented at spring commencement. Submissions are referred to a joint committee of trustees and faculty, which will forward recommendations to the full Board of Trustees for approval.

“An honorary degree from the University of Wyoming recognizes individuals who reflect the university’s highest ideals and values, and exemplify the concepts of excellence, service and integrity,” says UW President Laurie Nichols. “These degrees recognize distinguished accomplishments in all professions, public service or service to humanity. These are among the highest honors a university can confer.”

Nominations should address at least one of the following criteria: outstanding contribution to the lives of Wyoming citizens; outstanding career or lifetime accomplishment by alumna or alumnus, either on a state, national or international level; or accomplishment so exemplary that it has received recognition on a national or international level, with relevance to Wyoming.

Nomination packets should include a vitae or similar document describing the nominee’s accomplishments, including a list of public recognitions, other awards and honors; a letter of nomination that describes fully how the nominee meets at least one of the above criteria; a one- or two-paragraph summary describing the nominee’s salient contributions; and two additional letters of support.

UW employees (except emeritus faculty) and public office holders, or those who left office less than one year ago, are not eligible.

Send submissions to: UW President Laurie Nichols, Department 3434, 1000 E. University Ave., Laramie, WY 82071; or send by email to uwpres@uwyo.edu.

For more information, call (307) 766-4121 or go online to www.uwyo.edu/honorarydegree/.