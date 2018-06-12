Suez Water Technologies & Solutions Seeking Field Service Representative

Suez Water Technologies & Solutions is seeking a Field Service Representative.
Offering a great work environment, professional development, and competitive compensation.
Job Description
The Field Service Representative will be responsible for providing on-site technical customer service, working primarily in Southwest Wyoming.
This position will include travel to multiple sites in Southwest Wyoming to perform chemistry testing, chemical feed and control equipment maintenance, chemical inventory management, and the generation of written service reports. This is a customer facing position.
Essential Functions/Responsibilities
- Installs & services chemical feed, water treatment, and dust suppression equipment at designated locations
- Acts as a technical resource and liaison with customer management & technical counterparts
- Performs water analysis and/or collects samples for preparation, labeling and shipment to designated laboratory for analysis
- Works with PLC controls and other related equipment
- Repairs pumps, instruments and control panels
- Conducts preventative maintenance and calibration on controllers & chemical feed pumps. Maintains log sheets and feed rate charts.
- Assists in the application of seasonal dust control products
- Maintains inventory of all necessary spare parts, reagents, sample containers, etc, to perform immediate maintenance as well as special sampling and analysis
- Occasional work in confined spaces, including but not limited to vessel entry for boiler drum/furnace inspections.
- Ensures compliance with all aspects of safety on the job, including the operation and maintenance of an assigned company vehicle if required.
- Complies with all Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) policies
- Safely performs all functions and responsibilities of the position while working indoors, outdoors and in extreme weather conditions.
Qualifications/Requirements
- High School Diploma/GED or equivalent
- At least 2 years of laboratory, maintenance, or industrial work experience
Eligibility Requirements
- Possess a valid driver’s license and satisfactory driving record
- Ability and willingness to work in a range of environments to include but not limited to mine sites, industrial facilities, manufacturing facilities, and power industry facilities
- Ability and willingness to work weekends and holidays as needed
Skills & Abilities
- Strong computer skills
- Strong communication skills
- Mechanical aptitude
- Technical Training or Education highly preferred
- Stand, sit, stoop, kneel, crouch, or crawl
- Ability to enter tight or confined spaces
- Familiarity with water treatment processes and applications
- Strong Interpersonal Skills
- Customer Service and Results oriented
- Strong Analytical Skills and Business Acumen
- Team player
- Self-motivated
- Ability to lift and move heavy loads
- Able to work independently and show initiative
*Employment decisions are made without regard to race, color, religion, national or ethnic origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, protected veteran status or other characteristics protected by law.
To Apply
Click here to start your application.
