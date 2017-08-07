Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Locates Family Reported Missing Out Of Casper

PINEDALE — The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office located a family reportedly missing out of Casper.

On August 7th, 2017, the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office was provided information that a family of four from the Casper area were camping in Sublette County and Teton County area.

The family was reportedly overdue and no contact had been made. Sheriff K.C Lehr and Undersheriff Lance Gehlhausen went to the Upper Green River Lakes area, a reported possible camp location for the family.

Sheriff Lehr and Undersheriff Gehlhausen were able to make contact with the family. All four were safe and advised that they were not due to come out from camping until today’s date to return to Casper.

The campers were asked to contact family at home to let them know they were safe.