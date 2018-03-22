Summary of Public’s Feedback on the Future of Wildlife Available for Comment Online

CHEYENNE– The public has had many ways to offer thoughts to help forge the future of Wyoming’s wildlife. This includes public meetings, an online forum, as well as a random telephone survey of 2,558 Wyoming citizens and focus groups.

If you would like to see a summary of that feedback to date, you can see it online and offer your impressions.



Online Forum is Live for Feedback and Discussion

The online public forum is still open for anyone to provide comments about the work of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The forum will remain live for feedback and discussion.

Comments on this forum between now and mid-May will be considered by those drafting a first-of-its-kind strategic plan. The forum is accessible at wgfd.wyo.gov.

Data collected to this points indicates that in every setting the public has offered overwhelming support for the Game and Fish and its work to conserve wildlife and serve people and believe Game and Fish is highly credible and they are satisfied with the agency.

The public and employees have offered many ideas on how to the agency can improve in the years to come. The report on this input is on Game and Fish’s website. The public is invited to read and comment on this report on the forums.



Game and Fish to Build Strategic Plan

The next steps for Game and Fish are to build a strategic plan using this data. That will be done by June 2018 and available to review online.

Game and Fish worked with a third-party, Responsive Management, to collect data. Responsive Management is a survey research firm specializing in capturing and analyzing public opinions toward natural resources and outdoor recreation.

The Cooperation Company is a firm specializing in strategic and operational planning and is contracted for this significant project.