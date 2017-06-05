Summer Mosquito Control To Begin In Green River

GREEN RIVER — The City of Green River has commenced efforts to control mosquito populations in town.

Over the next few days, city personnel will be spraying in areas of the city using a truck mounted ultra-low volume aerosol sprayer. Spraying is scheduled to begin immediately, weather permitting, between the hours of 9:00 pm and 1:00 am. The schedule and map for residential spraying can be found on the City’s website www.cityofgreenriver.org.

The City uses a spray formulation that contains the pesticide product, Biomist, to control the mosquitoes.

The active ingredient in Biomist is permethrin.

This product eliminates adult mosquitos while they are active and has an extremely low residual. Adult mosquito populations need to be high and active for the product to be effective.

Mosquito control applications of permethrin do not pose a significant risk to people or pets due to the low toxicity of the spray and small amount used to control mosquitoes.

As with any pesticide, people and pets should minimize exposure. If residents see the spray truck next to their yards, they are advised to go indoors, close windows and turn off cooling units for a few minutes while the spray dissipates.

In addition to treating adult mosquitoes, the staff has already begun to place “BTI biscuits” in areas of standing water on city property which uses a natural ingredient to eliminate mosquito larvae, preventing them from becoming biting adults.

In the next few weeks, a contracted pilot will disperse a larvacide over large areas of standing water along the Green River corridor. The larvicide product is called Vectobac and contains the same natural ingredient to eliminate larvae. This product is safe for municipal use and targets mosquito and fly larvae.

Despite all of the City’s efforts, mosquito populations can be difficult to control. If residents leave areas of standing water on their properties, mosquitoes will be present. While enjoying activities or working outdoors during Wyoming’s warmer months, residents should avoid mosquitos because they can spread potentially serious disease.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health, mosquitos spread West Nile virus (WNV) when they feed on infected birds and then bite people, animals, and other birds.

The “5 D’s” of West Nile virus prevention include:

DAWN and DUSK – Mosquitos prefer to feed at dawn or dusk, so avoid spending time outside during these times.

DRESS – Wear shoes, socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt outdoors. Clothing should be light-colored and made of tightly woven materials.

DRAIN – Mosquitos breed in shallow, stagnant water. Reduce the amount of standing water by draining and/or removing.

DEET – Use an insect repellent containing DEET (N, N-diethyl-m-toluamide). When using DEET, be sure to read and follow label instructions. Other insect repellents such as Picaridin (KBR 3023) or oil of lemon eucalyptus can also be effective.

The mosquito control schedule, chemical information, and things you can do to prevent mosquitoes can be found on the City’s website, www.cityofgreenriver.org.

For further questions or to be added to the “no-spray” list, please contact the Parks Administration Office at (307)871-6151.