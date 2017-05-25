Summer Reading At Your Libraries

SWEETWATER COUNTY –It’s time for Summer Reading at the Sweetwater County libraries. Every summer, the libraries host the Summer Reading Program to encourage children to read throughout the summer while they’re not in school. Signups for the program, which has the theme Build a Better World, begin on Tuesday, May 30. Children are encouraged to track their reading throughout the summer and to turn in reading logs to collect prizes. Each reading log that the kids turn in equals an entry in the prize basket drawing of their choice.

Summer Reading isn’t just for children, however. Adults are encouraged to sign up as well. “Reading and learning is something that continues throughout life,” said Library Manager Lindsey Travis. “Our adult program encourages adults to continue reading and to read with kids.” Like the children’s programs, each reading log that adults turn in will equal an entry into one of the library’s prize baskets.

Patrons can sign up for Summer Reading at the Sweetwater County Library in Green River, at Rock Springs Library, or a White Mountain Library starting May 30. Reading logs can be turned in at any of the libraries, and patrons can enter into any of the prize basket drawings, regardless of which building the basket is at.

Summer Events Kick Off with Magician Mike Hamilton

Be mystified at the Sweetwater County Library System’s Summer Reading Kickoff events! The libraries will kick off a summer of fun activities and events with performances by Magician Mike Hamilton. Those looking to attend the shows have three options: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 6 at White Mountain Library, and 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 7 at Centennial Park in Green River. Clifford the Big Red Dog will be accompanying Hamilton at the performances.

The libraries are be hosting many activities throughout the summer. Pick up an Event Guide from any of the Rock Springs and Green River libraries or check out all the library’s events on the library website www.sweetwaterlibraries.com.

The Summer Reading Program is sponsored by the Sweetwater County Library System and the Sweetwater County Library Foundation. For more information on library services and programs, drop by any Sweetwater County Library location, visit the library system online at sweetwaterlibraries.com or follow the libraries on Facebook at facebook.com/sweetlibraries.