Summer Sports Camps Kickoff June 12

Summer time brings summer camps, and summer fun.
These fun-filled sports camps are only $10. Be an early bird and register for camps at the Rock Springs Civic Center or simply registered the first day of each camp at the Rock Springs Junior High School track.
If you go:
Cost: $10
Place: Rock Springs Junior High School track
Time: 8:30 – 11:30 a.m.
- June 12-15 – Soccer Camp
- June 19-22 – Baseball Camps
- June 26-29 – Backyard Games
- July 10-13 – Basketball
- July 17-20 – Net Games
- July 24-27 – Football
For More Information
Contact the Rock Springs Civic Center.
- Phone: (307) 352-1420
- 410 N St
Rock Springs, WY 82901
- Summer Hours:
Monday – Friday 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Closed Saturday, Sunday
