Summer Sports Camps Kickoff June 12

Summer time brings summer camps, and summer fun.

These fun-filled sports camps are only $10. Be an early bird and register for camps at the Rock Springs Civic Center or simply registered the first day of each camp at the Rock Springs Junior High School track.

If you go:

Cost: $10

Place: Rock Springs Junior High School track

Time: 8:30 – 11:30 a.m.

June 12-15 – Soccer Camp

June 19-22 – Baseball Camps

June 26-29 – Backyard Games

July 10-13 – Basketball

July 17-20 – Net Games

July 24-27 – Football

For More Information

Contact the Rock Springs Civic Center.

(307) 352-1420

410 N St

Rock Springs, WY 82901

Rock Springs, WY 82901 Summer Hours: Monday – Friday 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Closed Saturday, Sunday

