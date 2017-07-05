Dominating High Pressure will continue to direct a Hot and Dry Weather Pattern over the region this week and will keep Mostly Sunny Skies and Sizzling Temperatures across Wyoming today and Thursday. An isolated late day Thunderstorm or two will still be possible near the northern and western mountains.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 93. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 93. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. North wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.