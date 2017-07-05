Dominating High Pressure will continue to direct a Hot and Dry Weather Pattern over the region this week and will keep Mostly Sunny Skies and Sizzling Temperatures across Wyoming today and Thursday. An isolated late day Thunderstorm or two will still be possible near the northern and western mountains.
Today
Sunny, with a high near 93. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 93. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. North wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.