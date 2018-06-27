Sunny and Breezy With a High of 91

Most areas will again see sunny skies and warm temperatures today, with the addition of windy conditions in many locations. There is a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms in Johnson County this afternoon. Wednesday will again be warm and sunny, before chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms increase on Thursday afternoon.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 81.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 85.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 86.