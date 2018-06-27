Sunny and Breezy With a High of 91

Most areas will again see sunny skies and warm temperatures today, with the addition of windy conditions in many locations. There is a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms in Johnson County this afternoon. Wednesday will again be warm and sunny, before chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms increase on Thursday afternoon.
Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 86.

