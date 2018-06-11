After a frosty morning in the west, expect more seasonal temperatures today with gusty winds once again. It will be mainly dry, but isolated snow in the far northwest is possible as is isolated thunderstorms in the far north this afternoon. Another warm-up begins Wednesday and gusty winds return Thursday.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday



Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west southwest 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Thursday Night Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Friday Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Friday Night Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Saturday Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Saturday Night Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Sunday