Partly Cloudy Skies will prevail across Wyoming today with areas of Gusty Winds and a Few Snow Showers possible across the far North. Dry and Warmer conditions are expected on Thursday and Friday as High Pressure continues to dominate the weather pattern across the Intermountain West.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 27. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 6 to 8 mph.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. West wind around 9 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 39. West wind 8 to 11 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 16. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 42. West wind around 7 mph.
Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 15.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 42.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 16.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 39.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 18.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 43.