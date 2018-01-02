The cold weather continues today and tonight with mostly sunny skies. There will be isolated areas of morning fog, mainly in Fremont County, dissipating by the afternoon. The very cold temperatures will be around one more night, with overnight temperatures tonight expected to drop to sub-zero levels in many areas. Temperatures will start a gradual warming Wednesday through Saturday.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 31. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 10. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 5 to 8 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. West southwest wind around 6 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. West wind 5 to 8 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. West southwest wind around 7 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 42.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 36.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.