Very cold air has moved over the Cowboy State behind the cold front. Skies will continue to clear throughout the day and the areas of patchy fog this morning will dissipate. Very cold temperatures will be around through Tuesday morning with overnight temperatures expected to drop to sub-zero levels in many areas. Wind Chill Advisories are in effect for northern and eastern areas of Wyoming.
Detailed Forecast
This Afternoon
Sunny, with a high near 32. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 12. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
New Year’s Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. West wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 33. West wind around 9 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 39.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 41.