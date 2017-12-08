Sunny, With A High Near 38 With Gusts As High As 20 Mph

Dry conditions and slightly warmer temperatures will continue today and through the weekend. Mostly sunny and clear skies will also prevail as high pressure dominates the region. Expect some gusty winds across Johnson County and other wind prone regions.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 38. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 14. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 39. West southwest wind around 9 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 15. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 40. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 19. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 42. West wind around 8 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 46.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 41.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy.