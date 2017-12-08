Sunny, With A High Near 38 With Gusts As High As 20 Mph

Dry conditions and slightly warmer temperatures will continue today and through the weekend. Mostly sunny and clear skies will also prevail as high pressure dominates the region. Expect some gusty winds across Johnson County and other wind prone regions.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 38. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 14. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 39. West southwest wind around 9 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 15. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 40. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 19. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 42. West wind around 8 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 21.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 46.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 22.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 41.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy.