Another sunny and clear day is in store as the high pressure continues to hold over the region. There will be patchy morning fog in some low lying valleys. The next chance for precipitation won’t come until the end of the week.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 40. West southwest wind around 9 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 17. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 41. West southwest wind around 7 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 16. Southwest wind around 7 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 40. West southwest wind around 6 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 19. West wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 44. West wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 18.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 41.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 16.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 41.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.