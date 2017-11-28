The cold front has exited Wyoming and left behind much colder temperatures for today. There are also areas of fog reducing visibilities to less than a mile at times and creating slippery roads. The fog will dissipate later in the morning. Mostly sunny skies today and tonight across the region, with strong winds developing late. The western and northern mountains will see snow and windy to very windy conditions on Wednesday.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 40. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 23. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 17. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 39. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. West wind 7 to 9 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Sunday
A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy.
Sunday Night
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Monday
A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 34.