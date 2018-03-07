Sunny, High Near 41

Mostly clear and slightly warmer across the Cowboy State today. A new frontal system will approach from the west on Thursday bringing increased clouds across the region and even warmer temperatures. There will be snow moving into the west and northwest, increasing through Friday. Strong winds for the Cody Foothills and the southern wind corridor are also expected on Thursday.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 41. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 18. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind around 11 mph.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. West wind around 11 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.