Expect some patchy valley and basin fog this morning. No precipitation in the forecast today, but cloud cover will increase throughout the day from north to south. Another system will bring snow chances back to the northwest on Thursday.

Detailed Forecast

Today Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 42. South southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. South southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 49. South southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Veterans Day Sunny, with a high near 43. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.