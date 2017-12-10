The dry and mild weather pattern will remain across the region over the next few days, as high pressure continues to dominate the intermountain west. Areas of early morning patchy fog are possible in the western valleys. There is potential for light snow to fall in the northern mountains Wednesday afternoon and more likely so on Friday.
Detailed Forecast
This Afternoon
Sunny, with a high near 43. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 15. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 44. West wind 6 to 11 mph.
Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 18. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 48. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.
Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 20. West wind 7 to 9 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 43. West wind 6 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 16.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 42.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.