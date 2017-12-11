Another sunny, dry, and mild day will start the week off, with patchy early morning fog possible in western valleys. High pressure will keep this trend, as it continues to dominate the weather picture over the next few days. However, a weak passing system will bring a chance of light snowfall in the northwest mountains late Wednesday.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 46. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 17. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 46. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 19. West southwest wind around 7 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. West wind around 7 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Light and variable wind.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 40. West wind 5 to 11 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 20. Breezy.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.
Saturday
A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.