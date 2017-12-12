Clear skies today and tonight with slightly warmer daytime temperatures as high pressure continues to dominate the region. A system moving east of the area tonight and Wednesday brings the possibility of gusty winds in Johnson County. A series of systems Wednesday and Thursday will bring increasing clouds and some mountain flurries to northern areas.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 48. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 18. West southwest wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 17. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 39. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 18. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.