Patchy fog will be prevalent across much of western and central Wyoming. Isolated snow showers will remain possible over Yellowstone this morning. Otherwise, clearing conditions will occur through the day. A warming trend will begin Wednesday, with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms returning across the west.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 49. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. East northeast wind 9 to 13 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 14 mph becoming south southwest 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery.