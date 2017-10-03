0

WEATHER

Sunny, With A High Near 49

Patchy fog will be prevalent across much of western and central Wyoming. Isolated snow showers will remain possible over Yellowstone this morning. Otherwise, clearing conditions will occur through the day. A warming trend will begin Wednesday, with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms returning across the west.

 

Detailed Forecast

Today
Sunny, with a high near 49. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. East northeast wind 9 to 13 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 14 mph becoming south southwest 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 33. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery.
Columbus Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

 