Sunny, With A High Near 49 With Calm Winds

Mostly sunny, dry and slightly warmer across the Cowboy State today. Another storm system moves into the west Monday night through Tuesday morning, bringing move snow to the west, and possibly across the north central areas. Strong winds possible with this storm along the east slopes of the Divide from South Pass to Casper.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 8 mph after midnight.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 55. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind 9 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of rain between 11pm and midnight, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday A slight chance of snow before 9am, then a chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night A chance of rain before 8pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 8pm and 9pm, then a chance of snow after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Breezy.