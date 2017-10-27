Apart from areas of low clouds this morning, expect mainly clear skies today with warmer temperatures. Winds will also be light across the Cowboy State. Clouds will increase later tonight across eastern portions, but are expected to clear later Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will also continue to warm for Saturday.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 28. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 59. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 33. West southwest wind around 8 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 62. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 27. West wind 7 to 11 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Blustery.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Breezy.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.