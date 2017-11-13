Mostly sunny, breezy and slightly warmer across the Cowboy State today. Strong winds possible with this storm along the Cody Foothills and Absaroka mountains, and from South Pass to Casper. There will be elevated fire weather conditions this afternoon from the Red Desert through Natrona County. Tonight will see the approach of another storm system bringing snow to the west, and possibly across the north central areas.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 56. West southwest wind around 7 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. West southwest wind around 9 mph.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. South southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night
A 10 percent chance of snow after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Thursday
A slight chance of snow before 9am, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday Night
A chance of rain before 11pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday
A 30 percent chance of snow before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 16. Breezy.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 38.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.