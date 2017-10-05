Some patchy valley morning fog will start today off, giving way to mainly clear skies. Cloud cover will increase this afternoon though, as isolated showers move into the area. Winds will pick up Friday into Saturday with the potential for some strong gusts in prone locations. Temperatures will warm gradually through Saturday before turning colder again on Sunday, due to a cold system from the Gulf of Alaska.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Night A slight chance of rain before midnight, then a slight chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Columbus Day A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28.