High pressure dominates the weather pattern today for mostly sunny skies and patchy morning fog. Temperatures will continue a slow warmup. The remainder of the week will be mainly dry with a chance of showers in the northwest on Thursday and Friday and then Saturday seeing a better chance for rain and snow, mainly west of the Divide and in the north.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 57. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 30. South wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a light south southeast wind becoming south southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west northwest after midnight.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Saturday A slight chance of rain and snow showers, mainly between 11am and noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 51.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28.