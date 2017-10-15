Warmer and Dry conditions will persist across Wyoming over the next few days as High Pressure takes over the weather pattern over the region. Gusty winds are possible across the northern mountains and the Cody Foothills today…with Elevated Fire Weather conditions possible on Monday and Tuesday.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 57. West southwest wind around 7 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 28. South southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 64. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 63. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 63.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Friday A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.