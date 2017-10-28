A few Clouds and Warmer Temperatures will prevail across Wyoming today as High Pressure hangs on across the region for one more day. A Canadian Cold Front will then approach the Cowboy State on Sunday morning bringing more clouds and breezy winds to the region. A chance of Rain and Snow will then move across the state Sunday evening and turning to Snow by Monday morning.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 33. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Blustery, with a west wind 13 to 21 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 17. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a north wind 7 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Breezy.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.