High pressure across the Cowboy State today calls for sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Wednesday will see warm temperatures, increasing winds and elevated fire conditions. A front approaches overnight Wednesday through Thursday bringing rain, snow and much colder temperatures. It will start west of the Divide and then spread across Wyoming.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 58. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 30. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming east northeast 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 22. East northeast wind 5 to 14 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 50. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east southeast in the morning.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 58.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 59.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.