Mostly sunny skies today with cloud cover slowly increasing in the evening. Unseasonably warmer temperatures and dry conditions will prevail until late tonight when snow and rain return to the northwest. Snow melt is still causing localized flooding and higher stream levels. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with continued precipitation in the north and west.

Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT

Today

Sunny, with a high near 59. West southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.



