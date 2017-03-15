Mostly sunny skies today with cloud cover slowly increasing in the evening. Unseasonably warmer temperatures and dry conditions will prevail until late tonight when snow and rain return to the northwest. Snow melt is still causing localized flooding and higher stream levels. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with continued precipitation in the north and west.
Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT
Today
Sunny, with a high near 59. West southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. South southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Monday
A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.
Monday Night
A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Tuesday
A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.