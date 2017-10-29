Clouds and Breezy Winds will increase East of the Divide today along with Cooler Temperatures…as mild conditions will continue across the west and far south. A Canadian Cold Front will then slide across the state overnight and bring a chance of Rain and Snow to Northern and Central Wyoming. Colder Temperatures will prevail on Monday…along with lingering Snow Showers East of the Divide.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Windy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 20 to 25 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Monday Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 36. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 15. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Windy, with a west wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.