Patchy fog will be prevalent across much of western and central Wyoming. Isolated snow showers will remain possible over Yellowstone this morning. Otherwise, clearing conditions will occur through the day. A warming trend will begin Wednesday, with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms returning across the west.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 14 mph becoming southwest 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 32. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 54.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Blustery.

Columbus Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.