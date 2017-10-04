0

WEATHER

Sunny, With A High Near 63

Patchy fog will be prevalent across much of western and central Wyoming. Isolated snow showers will remain possible over Yellowstone this morning. Otherwise, clearing conditions will occur through the day. A warming trend will begin Wednesday, with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms returning across the west.

 

Detailed Forecast

Today
Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 14 mph becoming southwest 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 32. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 32. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 36. Breezy.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 54.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Blustery.
Columbus Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 48.

 