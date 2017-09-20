Northwestern Wyoming will continue cloudy with mountain snow and isolated rain showers in the valleys. Partly cloudy, windy and slightly warmer across the rest of the state today. Another frontal system moves in late tonight into Thursday and will bring significant mountain snow and widespread rain showers to the region. A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory are in effect starting this evening.

Today Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday A chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday A slight chance of rain and snow before noon, then a slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Sunday Night A slight chance of rain before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.