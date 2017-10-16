High Pressure will keep a Dry and Warm weather pattern across the region through Thursday. Mostly Sunny Skies and Warmer Temperatures will prevail across the Cowboy State today with Critical Fire conditions across Natrona County this afternoon. Similar conditions will continue on Tuesday with Strong Winds near the Cody Foothills.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 65. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 66. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 65. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 33. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 66. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Friday A 40 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

Friday Night A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 3am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.