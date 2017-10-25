Sunny and unseasonably warm weather will prevail today ahead of an approaching cold front. Windy and dry conditions will result in critical fire weather conditions across east central Wyoming where Red Flag Warnings are in effect. The cold front will blast south across the area tonight bringing areas of rain and snow along and east of the Continental Divide. Precipitation is expected to change to all snow for most areas Thursday morning. Much colder temperatures will follow the front on Thursday with most highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Isolated snow showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 46. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25. West southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 55. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Monday A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.