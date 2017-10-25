Sunny and unseasonably warm weather will prevail today ahead of an approaching cold front. Windy and dry conditions will result in critical fire weather conditions across east central Wyoming where Red Flag Warnings are in effect. The cold front will blast south across the area tonight bringing areas of rain and snow along and east of the Continental Divide. Precipitation is expected to change to all snow for most areas Thursday morning. Much colder temperatures will follow the front on Thursday with most highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Thursday
Isolated snow showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 46. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 25. West southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 55. West wind 5 to 8 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 31.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 60.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Monday
A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Tuesday
A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50.