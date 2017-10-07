Gusty Winds today along the normal wind corridors, with a High Wind Warning for the Green Mountains to Casper area from noon until 6 pm. Otherwise, expect warmer temperatures today and mostly clear skies. A strong front will move across the Cowboy State on Sunday and Monday bringing snow and rain once again, as well as cooler temperatures. After the holiday, the rest of the work week will be mainly drier and cool.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 66. Windy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 19 mph increasing to 19 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 49. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night A chance of rain and snow before 8pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Columbus Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 23. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 52. Light south southeast wind becoming south southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 58.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.