Mostly clear skies today with warmer temperatures. High pressure will keep the dry and warm weather pattern across the region through Thursday. For today and Thursday, also expect gusty winds and critical fire conditions across Natrona County. Strong to possibly high winds will develop around the Cody foothills tonight through Wednesday morning.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 34. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 66. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33. South southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 66. Light south southeast wind becoming south southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday A 30 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night A chance of rain and snow before 2am, then a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 48.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.