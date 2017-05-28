

Mostly sunny skies and warming temperatures for the next few days. Isolated afternoon and evening rain showers and thunderstorms will develop mainly along the mountains and foothills. Gusty winds possible near the storms.

Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT

Today

Sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 41. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east after midnight.

Memorial Day

Sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 5 to 8 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 74. East wind around 7 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45. East wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.