High pressure will continue to keep the dry and warm weather pattern across the region through Thursday. Conditions will be only a bit breezy today, but winds will pick up again Thursday. Then, precipitation returns to the west Friday spreading east by night. Many lower elevations will see rain or rain transitioning to snow.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 7 to 13 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 34. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Light south southeast wind becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39. South southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Windy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 18 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Friday Night A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 11pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy.