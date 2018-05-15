Sunny, High Near 70

Partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures are in store for areas east of the Divide today and Wednesday. Late-day showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected in the west. Thursday will see an increase in showers and thunderstorms spreading across most of the Cowboy State.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 7 to 9 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph. Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. East wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday



A 40 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Friday Night A chance of showers before 7pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7pm and 1am, then a chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Saturday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy. Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Monday