Sunny, With a High Near 71; 29 MPH Gusts



The Cowboy State will see partly cloudy skies today and warmer temperatures. The northern areas will be mostly cloudy. Breezy winds across the region. Flooding continues along the Green and New Fork Rivers, with other streams and rivers slowly dropping in water levels.

Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT

Today

Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 90.